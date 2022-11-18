KILLEN — Randy Knight, 63, of Killen, passed away on November 14, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend.
Randy was born on October 1, 1959 to Bob and Nell Knight in Vina, AL. After graduating from UNA, he started his career at TVA Browns Ferry where he would retire after 31 years. Upon retiring, Randy loved to spend his time outdoors hunting and fishing. Those closest to him knew his handyman skills and love of sharing a great meal with friends and family.
In 1986, Randy married the love of his life, Charlotte; together they had three children.
Randy was predeceased by his father and mother, Bob and Nell Knight.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Knight; children, Kaitlyn Knight, Emily Tesney (Courtney), and Austin Knight; sister, Reta Ledbetter (Steve); many nieces, one nephew, in-laws, cousins, friends, and grandpets Bailey, ToJo, Cypress, Ollie, and Binxy.
Visitation will be at Elkins East Chapel in Killen on Saturday, November 19th from 10 to 12. Funeral will follow. Burial will be in Shottsville Cemetery in Vina, AL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The Pantry at UNA.
