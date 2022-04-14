LEIGHTON — Randy Lee Bates, 64, died April 11, 2022. Public viewing will be today from 2 to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Funeral will be Friday at noon in the chapel with burial in Mt. New Home Cemetery, Leighton.

