FLORENCE — Randy Lee Condrey, 66, died January 10, 2021. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. you may share condolences with the family at the Heritge Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.

