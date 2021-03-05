ROGERSVILLE — Randy Lee Condrey “Bodie” 66 of Rogersville, AL, Departed this life January 10, 2021 due to an extended illness at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.
Preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Condrey and Elease Milligan Condrey; and three sisters, Ann Fraizer, Clair Condrey and Virginia Condrey.
He is survived by three sisters, Peggy Moore, Patricia Lovelace and Kaye Wright; and two brothers, Fred Condrey and Jerry “Cotton” Condrey.
A graveside service will be held on March 6, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. officiated by Reverend Larry Burbank at Hollands Creek Cemetery, in Walnut Grove, TN.
Family requests all in attendance wear a mask.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.
