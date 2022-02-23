COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Randy Lee Robbins, 55, died February 21, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until service time at Cromwell Crossroads Church, Collinwood, TN. Services will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in Cromwell Crossroads Cemetery. He was the husband of Michelle Butler Robbins. Shackelford Funeral Home will be directing.

