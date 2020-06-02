KILLEN — Randy Lee Seymour, 54, of Killen, AL, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Mr. Seymour was a truck driver.
Randy is survived by his wife, Tammy Nolen Seymour; sons, Randy Allen Seymour, James Matthew Seymour and Dalton Davis (Amber); daughters, Connie Davis Cox and Kelsey Davis Reeves (Devin); brothers, Lewis Seymour (Sandy) and Stanley Seymour (Mary); sister, Gail Seymour; 11 grandchildren; special little girlfriend, five year old Layla Gautney.
He was preceded in death by parents, Monroe Allen Seymour and Betty Lee Howell Seymour; brother: James Allen Seymour.
Visitation will be today, June 2, 2020, from 5-8:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Phil Springer and Brother Dewayne Crumbley officiating. Burial will be in Hurricane Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
