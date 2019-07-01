ROGERSVILLE — Randy Lynn Graham Sr., 52, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his residence.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 3, from noon to 1 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Higgins Cemetery with Jeremy Jones officiating.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, David Graham and Vernice Stults. He is survived by his children, Jessica (Logan) Trousdale, Randy (Jessica) Graham, Jr., Brandon Graham and Christopher Graham; grandchildren, Ryan and Bentley; siblings, Scottie (Charlene) Graham, Ricky (Karen) Graham, Tracy Graham, Greg (Tina) Graham and Hope Graham; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences to the Graham family.
