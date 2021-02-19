RUSSELLVILLE — Randy Lynn Morgan Jr., 35 years old of Russellville, AL, passed away February 12, 2021.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 20, 2021, noon until 2:00 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home Russellville. Funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel of Akins Funeral Home.
Randy was born January 28, 1986, in Franklin County, AL to Randy Sr. and Gina Morgan.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Edward Morgan; his great-grandmother, Louise Pruett; his uncle, Mike Green; and his special great-aunt, Linda Stancil.
Randy is survived by his parents; his children, Lexi, Bryson, and Sadi Morgan; his siblings, Brandy Morgan, Casey (Amee) Morgan, and Tiffany Pounders; his grandfather, Milton Bobo; his grandmothers, Myra Carter and Shirley Morgan; and his nieces and nephews, Amber, Kodie, Cameron, Addie, Maci, Kenzie, Mylee, and Zaden Morgan and Brody and Bentley Kimbrough.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
