FLORENCE — Randy Michael Blalock, 64, of Florence passed away on April 23, 2023. Motorcycles were the love of his life. Randy enjoyed riding his Harley and had a passion for riding as well as spending time with his friends. Randy had a contagious laugh, was kind hearted, and loved by all.

