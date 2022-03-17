MUSCLE SHOALS — Randy Noel “Bama” Yarber, 53, died March 15, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

