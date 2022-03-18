MUSCLE SHOALS — Randy Noel “Bama” Yarber, age 53, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, March 19th, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Yarber; paternal grandmother, Katie Yarber Wright; maternal grandmother, Myrtie Bentley.
Survivors are his wife, Lisa Yarber; mother, DyAnne Blackstock; stepmother, Margaret Yarber; stepfather, Johnny Blackstock; children, Shelby and Shey Yarber; grandson, Jamorris Lopez Ricks, Jr. “J.J.”; sister, Lori Coosenberry (Greg); special nephew, Issac Coosenberry.
Randy was a 1986 graduate of Central High School and was a member of Pipefitters Local #760. He was an avid Bama fan. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
