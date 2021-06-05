GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Randy Northington, 63, died June 3, 2021. Services will be Sunday at 4 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Belmont Memory Gardens. Deaton Funeral Home is directing.

