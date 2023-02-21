FLORENCE — Randy Hershel Oakley, 63, died February 16, 2023. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Greenview Memorial Park at 1:30 p.m. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

