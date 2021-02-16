TUSCUMBIA — Randy Pickens, 70, died February 12, 2021. Celebration of Life visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Randy was the husband of Becky Pickens.

