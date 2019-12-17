RUSSELLVILLE — Randy Lee Puckett, Sr., 62, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. His visitation will be Wednesday, December 18th from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. His service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Oscar Gray and Bro. Roger Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Old Frankfort Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa and father, Pride Puckett.
Randy is survived by his sons, Randy and Daniel Puckett; mother, Betty Puckett; brothers, Bobby, Timothy and Gregory Puckett; sisters, Devona Watson, LaTonya Roberts and Terina McGalliard; grandchildren, D.J., Antone, Diana, Tiffany, Joshua and Jameson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Commented