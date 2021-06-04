TUSCUMBIA — Randy Simmons, 64 years old of Tuscumbia, AL, passed away June 1, 2021, at UAB Hospital.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 5, 2021, 11:00 until 12:30 at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Brother Thomas Thornton officiating.
Randy was born May 29, 1957, in Russellville, AL to Ray and Pauline Simmons.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Randy is survived by his wife and best friend, Diane Simmons; his mother, Pauline Murphy; his children, Christi Hand (Josh) and Joseph “Hoss” Butler (Halee “Bug”); siblings, Cooter Simmons (Christy) and Timbo Simmons (Shelia); mother-in-law, Polly Butler; and his grandchildren, Chastin Hand, Summer Hand, Karley “Larry” Hand, and Auggie “Gus” Butler.
Pallbearers will be Joey Butler, Matt Mansell, Randy Butler, Roger Cassel, Cody Simmons, and Bill Byrd.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
