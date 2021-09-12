LAWRENCEBURG — Randy Roy Story, 67, died September 10, 2021. Visitation is September 12, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Service will be September 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Deerfield Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. Neal Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. He was a member of Canaan Freewill Baptist Church.

