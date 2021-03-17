SHEFFIELD — Randy Dewyatt Terry, 70, of Sheffield, passed away March 12, 2021. The family will have a private memorial service on Thursday, March 18th at 2 p.m. with Tim Griffin officiating. Due to Covid-19, please respect the families wishes and do not try to attend in person. You are invited to watch the service via livestream at morrisonfuneralhomes.com by selecting his obituary page.
He was a member of Hook Street Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leldon and Wylodine Terry.
Randy is survived by his wife, Vicki Terry; daughter, Rene’ McCord; and grandchildren, Tyler and Mariah Gunn.
Condolences may be left for the family and the service may be watched at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
