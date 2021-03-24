LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Raoul Alfred Sanchez, 81, died March 22, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. Mr. Sanchez retired from the U.S. Navy where he served his country honorably.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.