RUSSELLVILLE — Rassey Sever Cooper, Jr., 74, died February 23, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Gray Rock FCM Church. The Service will follow Saturday, at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Gray Rock Cemetery. He was married to Mary Ann Cooper for 56 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you