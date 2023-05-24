F.5.24.23 Ray Angel.jpg

FLORENCE — Robert Ray Angel, age 85, of Florence, passed away May 22, 2023. The family will receive friends at Williams Funeral Home on Friday, May 26, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

