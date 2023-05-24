FLORENCE — Robert Ray Angel, age 85, of Florence, passed away May 22, 2023. The family will receive friends at Williams Funeral Home on Friday, May 26, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bertha Angel, and brother, Roy Angel.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Carolyn Angel; children, Michael Angel (Jackie), Melanie Young (William), Melissa Dimos, and Mark Angel; siblings, Pearline Creasy, Kenneth Angel (Mary), Wanda Smith (Kenny) and Connie Brown (Joel); 6 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Ray was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and retired from Reynolds Aluminum after 39 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a member of the Copperhead Hunting Club. He was the kind of man that would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He grew gardens to share with family, friends and neighbors. He loved his farm, his tractor and his cattle, sitting in the swing, ice cream, and Western movies; but most of all he loved his family.
Pallbearers will be Gary Creasy, Joel Brown, Daniel Bevis, Brody Sockwell, Wayne Landers, Hunter Smith, Jay Black and Danny Blevins.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented