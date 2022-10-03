ROGERSVILLE — Ray Delton Berryhill, 92, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 2, 2022, surrounded by his family. Mr. Berryhill was born November 3, 1929 in Rogersville, AL., to Emmett and Effie Berryhill.
Mr. Berryhill was a very devoted husband, dad, granddaddy and great granddaddy. He loved God, loved his family and loved and faithfully served his country in the Navy on the USS Gardiner’s Bay.
Mr. Berryhill was a member First Baptist Church of Anderson and was retired from Amoco Chemicals Corporation in Decatur, Alabama. He farmed, hunted and was an avid gardener his entire life. He was known for his great tasting tomatoes and plentiful harvest. He had a tremendous gift of storytelling that has touched his entire family. His children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews would sit for hours to listen to stories about his life, other family members, the many places he lived, and the exciting adventures in his life.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Berryhill was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Bella Williams Berryhill. Also, his brothers, JB Berryhill, Horace Berryhill and Billy Berryhill; sisters, Jane Wilkerson, Myrtle Weathers, Peggy Weigart, Libbia Jarrell, Neil Brown and Marjorie Wilke.
Mr. Berryhill is survived by his daughter, Sandi (Keith) Cantrell; son, Barry (Jamie) Berryhill; granddaughters, Rachel (Lake) Rigsby and Carmen (Jake) MacKay; Grandson’s, Colin Cantrell, Adam Berryhill, and Connor Cantrell; great-grandsons, Hayes Rigsby and Brooks Rigsby.
Pallbearers will be Colin Cantrell, Adam Berryhill, Connor Cantrell, Lake Rigsby, Jake MacKay and Lee Hooie.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., with the funeral service following at Rogersville Funeral Home. Burial will be in Hurricane Cemetery.
