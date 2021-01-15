DECATUR — Ray C. Dawson, 76, died January 12, 2021. A graveside service will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Mount Hope Methodist Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Ray was married to June Masterson Dawfor for almost 60 years.

