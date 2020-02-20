LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Ray C. Fox, 86, died February 18, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

Loading...
Loading...