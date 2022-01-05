KILLEN — Robert Ray Clemons, 73, of Killen, AL, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021. Ray was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in August of this year. He was determined to remain strong and fight to overcome the effects of his cancer at MD Anderson Cancer center in Houston, TX. During a break from treatment, while home before Thanksgiving, he unfortunately contracted a severe infection. Due to his weakened immune system, he was unable to recover and suffered a severe stroke.
Ray was a devoted husband for 51 years to his wife Janelle Clemons. Loving Father to his two sons Chris (Heidi) and Nathan (Jamie) and their families. He was “Pop” to his grandsons Brody and Logan and enjoyed sharing his love of fishing and golf with them. Youngest brother to his sister Cecilia Summers and uncle to several nieces and nephews.
Ray graduated from Rogers High School in 1966 and received a football scholarship to Florence State College (UNA) where he was named to the all-decade team. He and his wife attended every UNA football game, home or away, only missing a handful throughout the years. He was an avid Alabama fan as well.
Ray spent most of his career teaching and coaching. He took great pride in mentoring young teenagers lives through the games of football and baseball. Coach Clemons was a title he was very proud to hold. He strived to be a good example of doing what was right and fair in every situation to each of his students in the classroom as well as his players on the field.
He was preceded in death by his father Andrew A Clemons, mother Inez Elizabeth Clemons, and brother Tommy Clemons.
A Celebration of Ray’s Life is planned for Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. located at Muscle Shoals Sail Club, 1350 County Rd 411, Killen AL. Come help us celebrate Ray’s life and share a special memory or story about Ray.
