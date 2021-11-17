FLORENCE
Ray Columbus Gargis, 98, of Florence, AL passed away Monday, November 15, 2021. A graveside service will be held today, November 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Glendale Cemetery. He was a WWII Veteran and retired as an E-8 from the US Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Myrtle Gargis and daughter, Beverly Fuller.
He is survived by his daughters, Carol Weatherford and Kay McDowell; sister, Kathlee Gargis; grandchildren, David Weatherford, Kevin Weatherford, Christopher Fuller, and Jennifer Craft; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
