KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI — Ray Darnell Ragland, 60, formerly of Florence, died March 9, 2023. Memorial service will be Saturday at noon at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Florence with Grace Memorial Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you