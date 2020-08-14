CHEROKEE — Ray Elliott, 84, Cherokee, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, August 15, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rod Stansky officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

Ray was a native of Colbert County and a member of Margerum Community Church. He retired from BellSouth after 39 ½ years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Lelia Elliott; brother, Earl Elliott; and sister, Betty Jane Crosby.

Ray is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Elliott; children, Craig Elliott (Danielle), Regina Poag (Jack), Suzanne Chatten (Keith), and Ashley Moore (Frank); brother, Bob Elliott, Greenwood, SC; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Ray’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

