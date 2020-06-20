IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Audie Ray Gaines, 84, died June 18, 2020. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Interment to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation was 5-9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.