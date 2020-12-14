IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Ray Gene South, 85, December 6, 2020. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday in Snowdown Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Snowdown Cemetery Fund or the charity of the donor’s choice. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

