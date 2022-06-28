ROGERSVILLE — Ray Gilbert, 77, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 at his residence. He was a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville where he served as a Deacon. Mr. Gilbert worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi and retired from Bechtel Corporation after 27 years.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 30th from 10 – 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Rogersville. Funeral service will follow with James Waddell and Brandon Rainey officiating. Burial will be in Hurricane Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers will be Steve Gilbert, Trae Poss, Jake Tarpley, Bobby White, Aaron Westfall and James Holcomb.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Holbert and Mae Dell Gilbert. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Gilbert; children, Leigh (Alvin, Jr.) Poss and Steven (Ann) Gilbert; grandchildren, Trae (Chelsea) Poss, Samantha White and Sydney (Jake) Tarpley; great-grandchildren, Quadyn, Bo, Linda Leigh, Gunner, Colton, Arlie and Riley; siblings, Byron (Lynn) Gilbert and Roger (Ruth) Gilbert.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories to the Gilbert family.
