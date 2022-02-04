FLORENCE — Just before midnight on February 1, 2022, Ray Irvine Cross, age 84, joined his heavenly Father. Ray was born August 13, 1937, in Kilmichael, Mississippi. His parents were Dennis “Pop” Cross and Zula “Big Mama” Cross Whitlock.
Ray leaves his wife, Mary Richardson, after a wonderful marriage of almost sixty-two years. Their daughter is Kimberley Cockrell (Robert) of Ocean Springs, Mississippi and son, Dennis Scott Cross Sr. (Ellen Trousdale) of Florence, Alabama. Ray adored his three grands, Margaret Joy Cross of New Orleans, Louisiana, is his “#1 Sweetheart”, his grand twins are Dennis Scott Cross, Jr. and Olivia Preston Cross, both of Florence, Alabama. Scott is Poppy’s “Tiger” and Olivia is his precious “Darling”. W.P. Cross of San Antonio, Texas, is his younger brother.
Ray graduated from S.D. Lee High School in Columbus, Mississippi. He was an outstanding student, school leader, and athlete in all sports, especially football. After graduation, Ray attended the University of Mississippi where he was a member of the Ole Miss Rebels football team. Ray finished his education at Mississippi State University where he earned a bachelor of business administration degree. He was commissioned into the United States Air Force as a second lieutenant stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base. Upon becoming a captain at Whiteman Air Force Base, Ray went into the Minuteman Missile program. He was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service. Also while stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base, Ray attended the Graduate School of Business at the University of Missouri.After completing his military service, Ray moved his family back to Columbus, Mississippi, and began a banking career where he worked for many years before moving to Biloxi, Mississippi. He retired from The Peoples Bank of Biloxi and moved to Florence, Alabama, in December, 2002. While working at The Peoples Bank, Ray attended the Mississippi School of Banking. He was elected president, giving him the opportunity to know and work with bankers throughout the state of Mississippi. After moving to Florence, Ray soon began working part time at Bank Independent, a job he truly enjoyed for fifteen years.
Ray was always involved in his church serving as chairman of deacons and Sunday school director at First Bapitst Church of Columbus. He was also chairman of deacons at First Baptist Church of Biloxi. While at Woodmont Baptist Church in Florence, Ray served as a deacon and continued to serve his church and his Lord after suffering strokes in 2016. Ray was very faithful and loved his Lord and Savior. Wherever he lived, Ray was always involved in community activities. In Columbus he served as president of Magnolia Kiwanis Club along with other activities. In Biloxi he served as president of the Rotary Club. Ray was a very special man who enjoyed boating and fishing in the Gulf and on the Tennessee River, but golfing was his favorite hobby.
Ray loved his family, especially Mary, who cared for him lovingly for six years after his strokes. He was a wonderful Christian man and an amazing Dad and Poppy. He will be missed by so many who will cherish wonderful memories.
The Cross family would like to thank Dr. William Heaton and Dr. Aaron Karr for the service and care to Ray over the last six years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woodmont Baptist Church (Doll Ministry), 2001 Darby Drive, Florence, Alabama 35630.
Visitation will be Monday, February 7, 2022, 11 AM to 12 PM at Woodmont Baptist Church in the Worship Center. Funeral will follow at 12 PM with Chad Hess officiating. A private burial with family will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
