FLORENCE — Delmar Ray Jones, 73, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. today, September 14, at Glendale Cemetery with Greg Pollock officiating.
Ray was a native of Colbert County and a retired truck driver with ETC Trucking. He was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, Wanda Landers Jones; daughters, Valerie Murphy, Deanna Jones, and Shelaine Maxwell; parents, Elmer and Selmar Jones; brothers, Houston Jones, J.W. Jones, and Elmer Faye Jones; sisters, Pauline Holmes, Mary Wellington, Rose Rowe, and Sue Rowe; and great-grandchildren, Weston Dennis and Layla Dennis.
Ray is survived by his wife of 28 years, Janice Jones; children, Dejuana Jones (Billy) and Jason Maxwell; grandchildren, Darryl- Anne Jones (Dustin), Ralph Egee IV, Reagan Bumgart, Louie Maxwell, and Lyla Maxwell; great-grandchildren, Brantliee Stotts, Dalton Bonner, Axel Bonner, and Millicent Egee.
Pallbearers are Ralph Egee, Billy Williams, Dustin Bonner, Jason Maxwell, Dewayne Wellington, and Jeremy Bumgart.
