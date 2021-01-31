FLORENCE — Ray Kendrick Fountain, 93 of Florence, HMC USN Retired. Born January 9, 1928 in Brewton, AL. Died January 26, 2021 in Florence, AL.
Predeceased by his parents, Foster F. “Dock” Fountain and Frances Carline Blakey Fountain; his three brothers, Foster F. Fountain Jr., John Thomas “Tony” Fountain, Francis C. “Pete” Fountain.
Survived by his daughter, Debra J. Woodcock; son, Green Kendrick Fountain (wife, Nickie); and son, Samuel Franklin Fountain (wife, Mary).
Ray was a graduate of TR Miller High School in Brewton Class of 1947. Ray enlisted U.S. Navy and was a hospital medical corpsman with 25 years active duty.
He retired in 1982 as chief petty officer. He was a veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam Wars. He was very active in the United Methodist churches and Lions Club of both Brewton and Florence.
Interment will be in Green Acres Memorial Gardens in Brewton, AL on February 1st at 1 p.m. William Memorial Chapel funeral Home of Brewton directing.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
