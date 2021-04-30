FLORENCE — Ray L. Carpenter died April 29, 2021. Graveside service will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Greenhill Funeral Home directing.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Muscle Shoals High ranked among the top 25 schools in Alabama
- RELIGION CALENDAR
- Sports on TV, radio: April 30-May 1, 2021
- Swing, miss: Rizzo gets good laugh over flailing Freeman
- Ruiz has heard fat jokes, but his comeback is no joke
- Floyd verdict won't remove blocks to police accountability
- Jaguars hope Lawrence has 'easy transition' to NFL
- Titans choose Virginia Tech cornerback at No. 22
Most Read
Articles
- Sheriff: Deputy did not tase dog
- Florence man dies in 2-vehicle crash
- Townsend, Pride to be tried as adults
- Organization feels 'targeted' by local bill
- John Paul White, Shoals Symphony to perform this Friday and Saturday
- Florence AAA location closing at end of month
- Victim's memory lives on through scholarships
- Muscle Shoals residents want animal control ordinance enforced
- Florence City Council holding a special-called meeting on Tuesday
- Lauderdale County vaccine clinics set for today through Wednesday
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Alabama Gov. Ivey signs ban on transgender athletes
- Sherry Sinyard
- Jamie Burks
- Rogers High School principal Jamie Burks dies from COVID-19
- Tina Riley Anderson
- Samuel David Moore
- Holly DeeAnn Thigpen
- Florence police working with FBI to pursue federal charges against alleged Texas kidnapper
- Michael Dewayne Green
- Woman, 2 children found dead inside partially submerged car
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Police, court system deserve respect (1)
- The big lie was no lie at all (1)
- Muscle Shoals declares today, Paul Parker Day (1)
- Scouts put to the test during mock triage exercise (1)
- River Heritage Trail construction may finally become a reality (1)
- Nutrition store opens in downtown Florence (1)
- Florence prodigy expresses himself through music (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented