FLORENCE — Ray L. Carpenter, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at his home surrounded by family following an extended illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Carpenter and Nina Word Carpenter; and son, Ray L. Carpenter II. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Norma Holden Carpenter, Florence; daughter, Natalie Frazier and husband, Brett of Huntsville; stepdaughter, Kim Baldwin, Ooltewah, TN; grandsons, Zane Frazier and fianceé, Jen, Quin Frazier, Harlon Baldwin, and Elliott Baldwin.
He graduated from Coffee High School in 1953. He played collegiate basketball at Martin Methodist and Florence State College, where he received a degree in business. He worked in management and labor relations for TVA for over 30 years. He served two years in the United States Army, honorably discharged in 1962 and receiving the Good Conduct Medal. He was of the Baptist faith.
Ray was an avid outdoorsman, a lifetime member of the NRA, and a national champion marksman. He won the National Benchrest Target Shooting Competition in Tuscumbia at 80 years old. He was a former reserve officer and a weapons instructor for the Knoxville Police Department.
Pallbearers include Brett Frazier, Zane Frazier, Quin Frazier, Harlon Baldwin, Elliott Baldwin, Barry Holden, Monty Yeager, Tom Jones, and Larry Skipworth. Joe Frank Fowler will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence, on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Ray’s nephew, Dr. Chad Holden, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of North Alabama.
The family requests that all Covid-19 precautions be followed.
Greenhill Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented