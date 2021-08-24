GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Rayburn Garfield “Ray” Martin, 71, died August 22, 2021. Services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, with burial in Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at the funeral home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.