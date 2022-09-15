TUSCUMBIA — Ray Nell Carson, 83, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, September 16, from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Dwight Rivers officiating. Interment will be in Harris Chapel Cemetery, Cherokee.
Ray Nell was the second daughter of Ernie and Ella Mae McCaig of Cherokee. She was a 1957 graduate of Cherokee Vocational High School and attended Pride Baptist Church. Ray Nell was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. “Bob” Carson; daughter, Jerri Pounders; great-granddaughter, Madison Keller; sister, Joyce Ann Wadkins; as well as her parents.
Ray Nell is survived by her son, Dennis Carson (Debbie); grandchildren, Paige Hicks, Jordan Pounders, Tristan Carson, and Bailee Carson; great-grandchildren, Carson and Peyton Chaney, Preslee Hicks, and Mason Keller; sister, Cathy Jones (Roy); and sister-in-law, Mary Nell Berryman.
Pallbearers will be Carson and Peyton Chaney, Tristan Carson, Tyler Hines, Frank Williamson, and John Harbin. Joe Rutland and Joe Guthrie will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented