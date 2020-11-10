DENNIS, MISSISSIPPI — Ray Randy Credille Jr., 49, died November 8, 2020. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Belmont City Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.