KILLEN — Edward Ray Rikard, 77, died February 19, 202. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Funeral will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Vicki Hannah Rikard. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Mardi Gras, Karneval come alive at UNA
- Wright reflects on 100 years of life
- Judge revokes murder suspect's bond
- Tuscumbia mother facing child abuse charge
- Author shares insights from award-winning novel
- Muscle Shoals to celebrate its 100th anniversary in April
- Reorganization nets Colbert 3 broadband board members
- New look, same goal: Different-looking Covenant boys have title in sight
Most Read
Articles
- $50M 'walkable community' to be developed in west Florence
- Titus already earning his keep
- Former foster mother sentenced to 1 year in prison
- Food Truck Rally organizers seek vendors
- Authorities: Florence woman missing since Christmas
- Muscle Shoals man faces numerous drug charges
- Rogersville man facing sexual abuse charge
- Covenant Christian realigns administration
- Fisherman finds body of missing Florence man
- Ex-parks and rec director faces charges
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- $50M 'walkable community' to be developed in west Florence
- Sure shot: Last-second 3 lifts Flame to regional final
- Titus already earning his keep
- John David Hargett
- Shelia Clemons Rhodes
- Former foster mother sentenced to 1 year in prison
- Daniel Eugene Hamm
- Food Truck Rally organizers seek vendors
- Robbie Nell Thornton Spry
- Shelia Clemons Rhodes
Images
Videos
Commented
- A lasting impact: Troop 145 says scouting built character (1)
- US is struggling for its very soul (1)
- TVA: No plans to reopen Wilson Dam to the public (1)
- Missing boater press conference 1/30/23 (1)
- Attempted murder suspect's trial delayed again (1)
- Poll shows support for school choice among Alabama GOP voters (1)
- Liles' focus is his community (1)
- Leighton woman found with a stolen truck, $20K of tools (1)
- City approves over $33 million in bonds (1)
Commented