KILLEN — Edward Ray Rikard, 77, died February 19, 202. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Funeral will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Vicki Hannah Rikard. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you