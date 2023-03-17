Elbert Ray Saint, 85, of Florence, passed away March 15, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a graduate of Decatur High School. He was known for his integrity as a salesman for Valley Supply Company for over 50 years. Ray was a member of, and a deacon at Glendale Church of Christ, a member of, and former treasurer for Woodmen of the World, and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Ray was an unfailingly kind and patient Christian man, who seldom complained. He placed a high priority on worshipping our Lord every Sunday, never deterred by ice or storms until his health finally declined.
Survivors include his wife, Amanda Rhodes Grigsby Saint; daughters, Salina Bradford (Tim) and Cathy Saint; stepson, Tim Grigsby (Sharmon); stepdaughters, Sherry Clemons (Rickey) and Dorenda Pace (Allen); sister, Netia Saint Fowler (Carlton); grandchildren, Matthew Bradford (Rachel), Rachel Simpson (David), Lauren Roberson (Justin) and Bethany Tolliver (Blake); seven great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; and multiple stepgreat-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, James Jackson Saint and Marveline King Saint; first wife and mother of his children, Carolyn Fowler Saint; brother, Jack Donald Saint.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00, in the funeral home chapel, with Brother Tim Grigsby and Ben Siegel officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Simpson, Blake Tolliver, Tyler Grigsby, Justin Thorne, Steve Siegel, and Matthew Bradford.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rickey Clemons, Curt Clemons and Allen Pace.
Thanks to the staff at NAMC, Green Oaks Assisted Living, Home Instead, and Amedisys Home Health for all their kindness to our dear elderly father. You are “great kids”, as he would say.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented