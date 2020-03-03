MUSCLE SHOALS — Ray Walter Copher, 82, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. His visitation and funeral services will be announced by Michael R. Gray Funeral Home in Owingsville, Kentucky.
Ray was a native of Owingsville and a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a retired sales representative for Belknap Hardware and Long Lewis Hardware and a member of the Baptist church. Ray was past member and President of the Colbert County Exchange Club and Scout Master in the Boy Scouts. His hobbies included genealogy, gardening, and watching “Big Blue” Kentucky basketball.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Nellie Copher and brother, Bobby Copher.
He is survived by his wife Kathryn H. Copher; children, Steven Copher (Sherry), Carolyn Sue Lawson (Lynn) and Lisa Patterson; sister, Dolly Ann Copher; sister-in-law, Patsy Copher; grandchildren, Kevin Goins, Melanie Goins, Brent Goins and Brooke Patterson; and six great-grandchildren.
The family expresses special thanks to the staffs of Compassus Hospice and Cottage of the Shoals.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented