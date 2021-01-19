HOHENWALD, TENNESSEE — Raybern C. McIntear, 73, died January 15, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel wtih burial in Mt. Nebo Cemetery in St. Joseph. Mr. McIntear was a U.S. Army veteran.

