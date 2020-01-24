KILLEN — Rayburn E. Fowler, age 67, of Killen, passed away January 22, 2020. His family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Center Star Church of Christ. The Memorial Service will follow at 4:00 p.m. in the Church with Brother Bill Lyons officiating.
He loved logging and being with family and friends.
Mr. Fowler was preceded in death by parents, Chester and Rosie Fowler; brothers, Billy Fowler, Jimmy Fowler, Joe Ray Fowler, Johnny Fowler and sisters, Lisa Fowler, Harper Green and Yulonda Fowler.
Survivors, loving wife of 49 years, Sharon Fowler; children, Michelle Hess (Joey), Rayburn “Eddie” Fowler (Misti) and Rochelle Price (Stacy); brother, David Fowler (Suzzane); grandchildren, Tyler (Allison), Anita (Tanner), Christopher, Tucker, Tiffany, Christian and Mason; great-grandchildren, Lynnlee and Hadlee.
Commented