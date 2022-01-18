RUSSELLVILLE — Rayburn Massey age 74 of Russellville passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
Rayburn was a member of Five Points Church of Christ. He was a graduate of Belgreen High School and earned a diploma in instrumentation and electronics at Calhoun Junior College. Massey also earned a FAA licensed mechanic degree from Hamilton Technical School.
Massey, a Franklin County native, served as Commissioner for District Three from 2004-2008, and from 2012-2020. He worked as a department supervisor for Monsanto/Solutia, where he oversaw a department of more than 50 employees.
As a commissioner, Massey was passionate about working to improve Franklin County. He helped to improve county roads and bridges through funding from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation Improvement Program in the amount of $12 million-plus.
He served on the Franklin County Broadband Task Force and worked diligently to help bring broadband to rural areas of Franklin County before leaving office in 2020.
Rayburn is survived by his wife, Brenda; two children, Crista Massey and Jeff Massey (Tara); four precious grandchildren, Kody Madden (Madison), Darby Lindsay (Daniel), Madelyn Massey and Reagan Massey; brother, Royce Massey (Becky); two sisters, Rita Prince (Danny) and Judy Joseph (Tim) as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Lou Ella Massey; brother, Jerry Massey and nephew, Greg Massey.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, with the funeral service following in the chapel at 4 p.m. Danny Fuller and Delmer Duboise will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to your favorite charity in honor of Rayburn Massey.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family respectfully asks, that you wear masks and practice social distancing.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
