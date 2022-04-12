NEW ALBANY, MISSISSIPPI — Rayburn Smith, age 73, of New Albany, MS (formerly of Russellville) passed away on Saturday, April 09, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in North Oxford, MS.
Mr. Smith did not have children of his own, but he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was a big Alabama fan and enjoyed going to the games.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lula (Carmack) Smith; brothers, Jr. Smith, Howard Smith, Joe Smith, Kenneth Smith; and sisters, Virginia Horsely and Verdie Menton.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his siblings, Jimmy Carmack, Thelma Eskridge, and Barbara Moody; and several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. today, April 12, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville. The service will be at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Phil Campbell City Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of New Alabany Health and Rehab Center for the love and care of Rayburn for the last few years.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
