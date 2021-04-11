FLORENCE — Rayburn L. Wilson, age 80, of Florence, passed away April 9, 2021. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 11, from noon until 2 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. A private burial will be held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; son, Mike Wilson; parents, Guy Rayburn Wilson (Loutrell) and Elsie Shields (Carthel); and sister, Joyce Chisolm.
Survivors include his children, Ricky Wilson (Vicki), and Kim Mays (Todd); daughter-in-law, Tamsy Wilson; sisters, Cathy Creasy, Jakie Wilson, and Suezette Bergbower (Steve); brothers, Jimmy Shields (Joan), and Guy Wilson (Laura); brother-in-law, Jim Chisolm; grandchildren, Anthony Wilson (Kate), Bo Balentine (Callie), Maliea Michael (Kendall), and Colby Mays; and great-grandchildren, Tripp and Tucker Michael, Madeline Wilson, and Louella and Liza Balentine.
Mr Wilson was a member of Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ. He was retired from Reynolds Alloys. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund (kidneyfund.org) or to The ALS Association. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
