TUSCUMBIA — Raymon Lewis “Bubba” Cox, 41 of Tuscumbia, left this Earth for his heavenly home on April 14, 2022. Visitation for Bubba will be Monday, April 18, 2022, between the hours of 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia with William Staggs officiating.
Bubba was of the Nazarene faith. To know him was to love him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Tina Keenum Cox whom he adored; grandparents, Arthur and Ann Keenum and Jim and Nadine Cox.
Bubba is survived by his loving father, Raymon Cox; sisters, Misty Randle (Gregg), Amanda Lowe (John), and Katie White (Jerry); brothers, Randy Cox and Darren Cox; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends of the family will serve as pallbearers.
