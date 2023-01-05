HACKLEBURG — Raymond “3 Speed” Clark, 79, died January 2, 2023. Visitation will be today from 12 until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Hackleburg Funeral Home. Burial will be in Cedar Tree Cemetery.

