DOUGLASVILLE, GEORGIA — Raymond Aday, Jr., 67, died June 7, 2023. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Glendale Cemetery, Leighton.

